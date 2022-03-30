UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Says It Expects Prime Minister Not To Make Secret Information Public

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Islamabad High Court says it expects Prime Minister not to make secret information public

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday observed that it expected from Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would not make any secrete information public in violation of his oath and law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday observed that it expected from Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would not make any secrete information public in violation of his oath and law.

The court said it could not formally stop the prime minister from sharing the secret document. Whatever the decision the PM would take, should be according to his oath and under the Official Secret Act 1923.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition filed by Naeem Khan Advocate seeking directives to stop the prime minister from sharing the secret documents or its contents.

The court said it had fully confidence in the elected prime minister that he would not disclose any information against the state interest and national prestige. The court, however, could not directly stop the prime minister as it could give the impression that it had no confidence in him.

The court subsequently disposed of the case.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

NJPMC directs IGs, PGs to improve standards of cri ..

NJPMC directs IGs, PGs to improve standards of criminal justice system

3 minutes ago
 Russia, Belarus to Jointly Counteract Hostile Init ..

Russia, Belarus to Jointly Counteract Hostile Initiatives in Intentional Fora - ..

3 minutes ago
 Google Says Gov't-Backed Hackers From Russia, Chin ..

Google Says Gov't-Backed Hackers From Russia, China, N. Korea Use Ukraine-Relate ..

3 minutes ago
 Draghi Tells Putin Italy Ready to Help Peace Proce ..

Draghi Tells Putin Italy Ready to Help Peace Process in Ukraine - Italian Gov't

3 minutes ago
 Opposition to face defeat in no-confidence move: U ..

Opposition to face defeat in no-confidence move: Usman Dar

21 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad thronged by l ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad thronged by literature, book lovers

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.