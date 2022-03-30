Islamabad High Court says it expects Prime Minister not to make secret information public

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday observed that it expected from Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would not make any secrete information public in violation of his oath and law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday observed that it expected from Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would not make any secrete information public in violation of his oath and law.

The court said it could not formally stop the prime minister from sharing the secret document. Whatever the decision the PM would take, should be according to his oath and under the Official Secret Act 1923.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition filed by Naeem Khan Advocate seeking directives to stop the prime minister from sharing the secret documents or its contents.

The court said it had fully confidence in the elected prime minister that he would not disclose any information against the state interest and national prestige. The court, however, could not directly stop the prime minister as it could give the impression that it had no confidence in him.

The court subsequently disposed of the case.