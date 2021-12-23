UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Action Against Encroachment In National Park

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other respondents to jointly view the land of Margalla Hills National Park and ensure removal of illegal structures.

The court also asked the respondents to submit affidavit regarding the cleaning of encroachments in national park.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by a citizen against the illegal constructions in national park's areas.

The court said that according to the petitioner, a certain land was allotted for construction of defence complex but the more land was occupied through walling an area.

The court observed that the Supreme Court and IHC had clear directives against the illegal constructions in national park area, adding that authorities should take action on violations.

Chief justice IHC also remarked that the petitioner citizen should not be harassed by any respondent.

The court sought detailed report till December 28, and adjourned further hearing into the matter.

