Islamabad High Court seeks affidavits from journalist Ansar Abbasi, others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought affidavits from senior journalist Ansar Abbasi and others till December 20, in a contempt of court case pertaining publishing of controversial news story in an English newspaper

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought affidavits from senior journalist Ansar Abbasi and others till December 20, in a contempt of court case pertaining publishing of controversial news story in an English newspaper.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah inquired from senior journalist Nasir Zaidi that whether a personal document could be published in a newspapers in accordance of international media laws.

The court remarked that Rana Shamim had adopted the stance that he had not given his affidavit for the publication.

Nasir Zaidi said that it was the responsibility of a journalist to describe reality and facts.

The court asked the journalist Ansar Abbasi to satisfy the bench with the international media laws and practice if they think publishing of this news as lawful.

The court also asked the respondents to suggest name of any international journalist as it would summon him as amicus curiae.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed contended that how this affidavit was published in newspaper when Rana Shamim was claiming for not leaking it.

He prayed the court to frame charges against Rana Shamim and said there were proofs that Shamim himself leaked it.

Journalist Ansar Abbasi adopted the stance that ex-chief judge did not stop him from publishing the news item when he approached him for his version.

The AGP said that there was clear contradiction in statements of journalist concerned and ex-chief judge.

The Chief Justice remarked that it was an attack on the reputation of this court, adding that an important matter pertaining to the decision of International Court of Justice was also before it.

The court said the question was raised on judges of IHC and it was an attempt to shatter the public trust on it.

Rana Shamim earlier told the bench that his grandson had parceled his affidavit from abroad which would reach in a few days.

The court sought the affidavits from respondents till December 20, and adjourned further hearing on the matter.