Islamabad High Court Seeks Arguments From Talpur's Counsel

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:56 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks arguments from Talpur's counsel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought arguments from Faryal Talpur's counsel on a petition challenging reopening of her eligibility case by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur against reopening of her eligibility case. Her counsel Farook H. Naek didn't appear before court due to engagements in Supreme Court.

The ECP's lawyer informed the court that the department had reopened the case after listening Faryal Talpur. She was given complete opportunity for defence against case reopening, he said.

He said that the proceeding in ECP was stayed on the instructions of the court.

The Chief Justice remarked that let the court listen arguments of petitioner on next hearing then the bench would decide the matter. If the petitioner failed to give arguments on next hearing, then the court would withdraw its stay order against the ECP proceeding.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till June 8.

It may be mentioned here that Faryal Talpur had stated in her plea that the ECP had reopened her qualification case without listening her.

PTI's MPAs Arslan Raj and Rabia Afzal had moved the case to ECP challenging the qualification of Faryal Talpur.

