The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought arguments from respondents in a petition regarding seizing of powers of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Tariq Banori

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought arguments from respondents in a petition regarding seizing of powers of Higher education Commission (HEC) Chairman Tariq Banori.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the HEC chairman regarding the above mentioned matter.

At the outset of hearing, the HEC lawyer told the court that the powers of HEC chairman had been restored. The institution itself had withdrawn its decision which was challenged before the court, he added, and prayed the court to dispose of the case.

The petitioner's lawyer said his client had also demanded many other things in his case. The appointment of Dr Attaur Rehman as HEC member was illegal, due to that they wanted to continue the case, he added.

The court sought the comments from respondents and adjourned the case till June 20.