The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought final arguments in a petition against show-cause notice to SECP's Additional Director Arslan Hijazi in data leak case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought final arguments in a petition against show-cause notice to SECP's Additional Director Arslan Hijazi in data leak case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the Additional Director Arsalan Hijazi challenging a show-cause notice by his department.

The lawyer of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) adopted the stance that SECP's commissioner couldn't be appointed for eight month, adding that only officers were working. The matter would be resolved only after appointment of the commissioner, he added.

The court summoned final arguments on November 2, and remarked that it hoped that the appointment would be made against the post till that time.