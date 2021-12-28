Islamabad High Court seeks arguments of respondents in Rana Shamim affidavit case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought arguments on January 7, from respondents in a case pertaining to the affidavit of former chief judge Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim about alleged telephonic conversation of ex-chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

On the directives of the bench, Rana Shamim opened his sealed affidavit before the court of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. The ex-chief judge GB admitted that it was his affidavit and sealed envelope.

Earlier, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it was not a case of contempt instead it was the matter of accountability of this court. Every litigant was being given relief by this court, he said, adding that even the IHC gave the relief to the beneficiary of this affidavit. The concern of this court was only with itself, he added.

The chief justice remarked that a narrative was being built that this court had been compromised.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed said that Rana Shamim had told that 'in front of whom this affidavit was recorded.' The court had asked ex-judge GB to send affidavit through Pakistan's High Commission but he sent it through a courier service. Only Rana Shamim would open the sealed envelop of the document in line of court's directives, he said.

Counsel for Rana Shamim, Latif Afridi Advocate said the grandson of his client had sent it through DHL courier service.

The chief justice remarked that Rana Shamim had shifted all burden on Ansar Abbasi in his statement submitted to the court. Rana Shamim had stated that his affidavit was sealed and he did not share it with anyone, the bench observed.

Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council said that now the proceeding should be preceded and affidavits should be sought from all respondents.

The court instructed to re-seal the affidavit and remarked that it had leveled allegations on judiciary and also attempted to make the whole IHC controversial. Chief Justice asked why not the court should indict all characters under contempt of court law.

The court asked whether Rana Shamim served any notice to notary public or Ansar Abbasi for leaking his affidavit. The court asked the respondents to prove it that this court was compromised.

Ansar Abbasi said that Rana Shamim did not tell him that this affidavit was private and not publishable.

The AGP requested the court to frame charges on Rana Shamim as he had committed contempt of court.

He said there were news for last three days that in front of whom and where this affidavit was recorded.

Latif Afridi said his client had denied this news. The lawyer also said that his client had admitted the contents of this affidavit and he recorded it for his late wife.

The lawyer said that Rana Shamim had told Ansar Abbasi regarding the privacy of the document and also asked from him how he got it.

Ansar Abbasi said the affidavit was not given by a common man instead he was an ex-chief judge of GB.

The IHC chief justice asked Abbasi whether he knew how Rana Shamim became chief judge of GB.

He became judge without completing of required legal procedure.

The court observed that the then prime minister had appointment Rana Shamim on three year contract and Chief Justice of Pakistan was not consulted in this regard. The court adjourned further hearing till January 7.