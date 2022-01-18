Islamabad High Court seeks assistance from AGP in housing societies case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought assistance from attorney general of Pakistan in a case pertaining use of government institutions' names for housing societies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought assistance from attorney general of Pakistan in a case pertaining use of government institutions' Names for housing societies.

The court remarked that director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others officers used to manage the affairs of housing society. It was clear conflict of interests and how it could be discouraged, the court asked.

The court said that only names changing of the housing societies was not the solution of problem, adding that government officers were supposed to serve the public only.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the above case. He remarked that how the portfolios could be used for a private business.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed adopted the stance that in his opinion no housing society should be developed by government institutions.

The court said that the institutions like FIA and IB should serve the people only instead involving themselves in real estate business.

The court noted that FIA registered a case against a contractor after it had a conflict with him.

The AGP said he would submit the written comments regarding the subject on directives of the bench.

The chief justice observed that the top court had ordered FIA to conduct investigation against housing societies but the this institution had its own scheme.

The chief justice remarked that the law was clear and there were also rules of business. The court instructed the AGP to assist the bench and adjourned further hearing for four weeks.