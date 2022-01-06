Islamabad High Court seeks briefing on social media rules

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought briefing from all amicus curiae regarding notified social media rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought briefing from all amicus curiae regarding notified social media rules.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah clubbed all cases against social medial rules and heard them together.

At the outset of hearing, Usman Warraich Advocate adopted the stance that this court had also appointed digital experts as amicus curiae so that their opinion should also be taken.

The court said it had to view only one question whether the social media rules were contradicting with Article 19 of the Constitution or not.

The court remarked that according to some international organizations this bench was against the freedom of expression then why not cases should be transferred to any other bench to ensure transparency. However, the lawyer opposed the proposal and said they had fully trust in this court.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till February 3.