Islamabad High Court Seeks CDA Comments In Illegal Housing Societies Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:46 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks CDA comments in illegal housing societies case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought detailed comments from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case pertaining to actions against illegal housing societies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought detailed comments from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case pertaining to actions against illegal housing societies.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that if action could be taken against the 'khokhas' in Federal capital then why illegal housing societies could be spared.

He remarked that the the civic body and district administration took no time to demolish 'khokhas' and houses owned by the poor people but mega housing societies were working freely.

Why not CDA demolish the buildings of rich people, he asked.

The CDA officials prayed the court to grant some time to submit report containing actions against illegal housing societies. The court directed the CDA to submit a detailed report in this regard till May 21.

The bench observed that the counsel for navel farms directorate couldn't satisfy the bench that under which law it had initiated the housing scheme. The CDA member also couldn't satisfy court regarding actions against illegal housing societies, he said.

