Islamabad High Court seeks CDA comments in officers' demotion case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought comments from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a petition challenging demotions of its several officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought comments from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a petition challenging demotions of its several officers.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on petition filed by the officers concerned against actions against them.

The petitioners adopted the stance that CDA had demoted them against the rules and regulations and prayed before the court to suspend the notification.

The court sought reply from civic body till May 21, and adjourned hearing of the case.