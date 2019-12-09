The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from Capital Development Authority (CDA) and a private housing society within two weeks on a petition against alleged illegal occupation on a land in Malot, a village in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Monday sought reply from CDA ) and a private housing society within two weeks on a petition against alleged illegal occupation on a land in Malot, a village in Islamabad

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by residents of village Ahmed Shah Bokhari and others through their counsel Syed Wusat Shah regarding the above matter.

The petition stated that the owner of the society was an influential personalty and no authority was ready to take action against him. The housing society had purchased a small piece of land and started occupying the adjacent area of 400 kanals forcibly as well. The petition prayed the court to stop CDA from issuing licence to the said housing society.

After listening arguments, the bench served notices to the respondents.