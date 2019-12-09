UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks CDA's Reply On Land Grabbing By Housing Society

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:36 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks CDA's reply on land grabbing by housing society

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from Capital Development Authority (CDA) and a private housing society within two weeks on a petition against alleged illegal occupation on a land in Malot, a village in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from Capital Development Authority (CDA) and a private housing society within two weeks on a petition against alleged illegal occupation on a land in Malot, a village in Islamabad.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by residents of village Ahmed Shah Bokhari and others through their counsel Syed Wusat Shah regarding the above matter.

The petition stated that the owner of the society was an influential personalty and no authority was ready to take action against him. The housing society had purchased a small piece of land and started occupying the adjacent area of 400 kanals forcibly as well. The petition prayed the court to stop CDA from issuing licence to the said housing society.

After listening arguments, the bench served notices to the respondents.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court Housing

Recent Stories

ISPR rejects news on Pak-Iran joint patrolling at ..

6 minutes ago

PML-N will not oppose  Army Chief’s extension: ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan stars can’t wait for the Rawalpindi Tes ..

16 minutes ago

Circular debt a threat to the economy: Mian Zahid ..

32 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Thumbay University Hos ..

38 minutes ago

Sindh Police claims arresting 765 accused in week

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.