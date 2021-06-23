UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks COIED's Report On Missing Person

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report regarding the proceeding of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED) pertaining to a missing person Mudassar Naro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought report regarding the proceeding of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED) pertaining to a missing person Mudassar Naro.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case seeking recovery of above person who went missing three year ago.

The court also sought the list of family members of the missing person on next hearing.

Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mahmood, a representative of the Ministry of Defense and petitioner's lawyer Iman Zainab Mazari appeared before the court.

Expressing annoyance over not submission of COIED's report, the court said that it was the same issue which was heard at the last hearing as well.

The court did not understand what was going on.

The deputy attorney general said that he received the report of the commission last evening so he could not submit it. The court asked that whether the commission was above the government, adding that why the said documents were not coming despite repeated directives.

On this occasion, the representative of defense ministry Brigadier Falak Naz presented a file in the court, the judge read the file and returned it. Justice Farooq said that we have to see the progress of the proceedings in the commission.

To a query, the the petitioner's lawyer said that the father of missing person had been appearing before the commission.

Deputy Attorney General said that the incident was taken place in Mansehra in 2018. We have also searched in the river, he said.

Justice Amir Farooq said that one person is missing. It was the responsibility of the state to find it. No one could be blamed but the government as it has a lot of resources, he said, adding that it was your responsibility to find the citizen.

The court remarked that what was the problem of the Interior Ministry as why the petitioner not heard?The bench remarked that what was the pain of losing a loved one like this? Let's put ourselves in their place.

The court adjourned hearing with above instructions for two weeks.

