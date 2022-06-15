Islamabad High Court seeks comments from ECP on PTI plea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought comments from respondents in a case challenging the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) related to the reserves seats of women in Punjab Assembly.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) through Barrister Ali Zafar.

At the outset of hearing, the lawyer said that three women and two minority members were de-seated. He said that the according to the law the second number candidate had to be elected on the vacant seat but the ECP was waiting for interim elections on other seats.

The court asked whether any way out had been given in election act regarding the matter to this the lawyer said there was same method in election act and constitution.

Justice Farooq said that the reserved seat would be filled in accordance of today's party position in the assembly. The lawyer said that new quota of reserves seats would be fixed after the general elections.

The court instructed the PTI's lawyer to also make PML-N as respondent in its case and adjourned hearing till June 21.