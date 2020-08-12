(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from respondents on post-arrest bail plea of accused Molvi Iftikharuddin in a case pertaining to anti-judiciary speeches.

A bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Ghulam Ahmed Qambrani heard the bail petition of Molvi Iftikharuddin.

The petitioner's lawyer informed the court that three blood vessels of his client were not working and he needed urgent medical treatment. He prayed the court to grant bail to the accused on medical grounds.

After listening to the arguments, the court sought a reply from the Federation within one week and adjourned the case.