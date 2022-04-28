UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments From FIA Regarding Harassing Journalist

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 09:48 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding alleged harassing of journalist Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding alleged harassing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard a case filed by lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, also directed the FIA's director general to avoid harassing the journalist.

Faisal Chaudhry informed the court that some people in civil dress visited Arshad Sharif's residence and since then he did not have any contact with him (Arshad). Similar action was also being taken against journalist Sabir Shakir, he claimed.

The court noted that Arshad Sharif had expressed apprehension about his arrest by the FIA.

The court adjourned the hearing till Friday.

