Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments From FIA On Plea Against Action Into Foreign Funding Scam

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 08:22 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents in a petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) against action of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in line of foreign funding scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents in a petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) against action of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in line of foreign funding scam.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the employees of PTI Central Secretariat including Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Rafiq and Tahir Iqbal.

Petitioner's lawyer Shah Khawar Advocate adopted the stance that FIA had served notices to the employees of PTI Secretariat, adding that the actions were based on dishonesty.

He said that the staff were also summoned by FIA official through phone calls. The purpose of this action was just to harass the PTI employees, he claimed.

The lawyer further said that the PTI employees were unaware about any sort of inquiry initiated by the FIA.

He prayed the court to terminate the notices of FIA and declare it as illegal. The court sought comments from respondents till August 10. The court also summoned FIA officials in person on next hearing.

