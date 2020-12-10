Islamabad High Court seeks comments from IB DG in inquiry against official

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from Intelligence Bureau (IB) director general (DG) on a petition filed by an assistant private secretary against departmental action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from Intelligence Bureau (IB) director general (DG) on a petition filed by an assistant private secretary against departmental action.

Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Anjum Jandran conducted hearing on the petition, filed by Muhammad Jameel Qureshi challenging departmental action against him.

The petitioner's lawyer Tariq Marawat adopted the stance that an inquiry was initiated against his client on November 16, 2020.

He said his client's wife was a journalist by profession who released a news pertaining to the alleged corruption of IB's Director Bilal Barki.

The lawyer said a departmental action had been initiated against his client on publishing of the news item by his wife. He said baseless allegation was made against him in inquiry.

After listening the arguments, the court served notices to respondents including IB director general, director and others.