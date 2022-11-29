UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court

Seeks Comments From Ministry In Sawati Case

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 09:58 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from federation in a case seeking presentation of details of FIRs registered against PTI's Leader Azam Khan Sawati across the country

The court asked the deputy attorney general to apprise the court after taking instructions from the interior ministry whether the secretary interior had control over IGs police of the provinces.

Petitioner's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan earlier stated that more than fifty FIRs had been registered against his client on same incident.

Most of the cases were registered in Sindh and Balochistan, he added.

The lawyer said that his client was in FIA's custody in Islamabad and prayed the court to stop his shifting to any other city. He also prayed the court to seek the details of FIRs against his client across the country as the provinces' IGs were in control of secretary interior.

The court seeks comments from interior ministry and adjourned the case till Friday. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

