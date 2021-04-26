UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments From MCI On Food Company's Petition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:53 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on a petition filed by the Islamabad Food Chain Bikers against alleged harassment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on a petition filed by the Islamabad Food Chain Bikers against alleged harassment.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case, also suspended MCI's March 4 notification and stopped it from taking any action against the food chain.

The petitioner, in the petition, pleaded that the food chain was doing business of food delivery through the motor bikes, while the MCI had stopped the food chain from advertising on bikes and riders' uniform.

It added the MCI had no authority to regulate advertising under 1977 regulations. The company's name printed on uniforms and motorbikes did not meet the definition of advertising.

The petitioner said the MCI was harassing it and prayed the court to suspend its notification against it.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case.

