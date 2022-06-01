Islamabad High Court seeks comments from PARC regarding employees' restoration

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) on restoration of 68 employees against the court orders

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) on restoration of 68 employees against the court orders.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the contempt of court case for restoration of employees against the decision of IHC.

Petitioner's Lawyer Umer Ijaz Gilani adopted the stance that the terminated employees were still getting salaries.

PARC's counsel Noman Paracha said he had submitted power of attorney this day and prayed the court to grant him time to study the case.

The court asked whether the judgment of this court regarding termination of employees had been challenged anywhere.

The petitioner's lawyer said his client was transferred and being harassed. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till June 23.