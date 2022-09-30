Islamabad High Court seeks comments from respondents in road blockage case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from the respondents in a petition challenging blockage of roads with containers in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from the respondents in a petition challenging blockage of roads with containers in the Federal capital.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of IHC heard the case filed by Malik Saleh Muhammad Advocate. The petitioner adopted the stance that the local administration had blocked the Islamabad Expressway by placing containers which was causing nuisance to the citizens.

He said that the traffic was not being regulated, adding that the roads were blocked to stop the march of farmers.

The court remarked that it had already given judgments regarding the identical matters, adding that such steps would be taken if sit-in were arranged.

The court remarked that all political parties had become pressure groups and the whole country used to be made hostage. Justice Kayani asked the lawyer to come with any suggestion to address the issue.

The court served notices to interior ministry and also summoned chief commissioner ICT on October 15, in personal capacity.