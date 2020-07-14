Islamabad High Court seeks comments from respondents in privatization committee case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents on a petition challenging the formation of cabinet committee on privatization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents on a petition challenging the formation of cabinet committee on privatization.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC heard the petition filed moved by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's lawmaker Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha against the constitution of the privatization committee.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Aamer Farooq observed that identical petitions were pending before another bench and the present case would also be sent to it.

The court served notices to the respondents and sought reply till next date.