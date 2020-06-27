Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought comments from Ministry of Interior, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in a case seeking to stop free movement of American blogger Cynthia D Ritchie and deport her on expiry of her visa term

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought comments from Ministry of Interior, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in a case seeking to stop free movement of American blogger Cynthia D Ritchie and deport her on expiry of her visa term.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition filed by Pakistan Peoples Party activist.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer pleaded the court that visa terms of American citizen had been expired and she should be deported.

The chief justice asked that how the petitioner came to know about the visa term of Ritchie.

To this, the lawyer said the American blogger had herself admitted in her tweet and there were also some media reports in that regard.

The lawyer said the American citizen used to visit sensitive places where the access of a common man was not possible.

He said she had tweeted derogatory remarks against his leadership.

The court sought reply from respondents till July 3.