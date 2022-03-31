UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments In Appeals Pertaining Naval Farms, Sailing Club

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks comments in appeals pertaining Naval farms, sailing club

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from respondents on appeals regarding Naval Sailing Club and Naval Farms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from respondents on appeals regarding Naval Sailing Club and Naval Farms.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the separate appeals filed by ex-Naval chief Zafar Mehmood Abbas and defence ministry.

The petitioners had challenged the decision of single member bench into the matter.

At the outset of hearing, the court served notices to respondents and sought their response within two weeks.

Previously, a single member bench had ordered to demolish the sailing club and take passion of naval farms land.

The petitioners had adopted in their plea that there was no public money involved in naval farms, adding that it was a welfare projects and money used to be collected from the officers.

Related Topics

Hearing Money Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

President Arif Alvi visits AJK capital to grace me ..

President Arif Alvi visits AJK capital to grace medical college convocation

2 minutes ago
 Reko Diq project to create 8000 jobs for locals

Reko Diq project to create 8000 jobs for locals

2 minutes ago
 SU VC inaugurates newly set up basketball, volleyb ..

SU VC inaugurates newly set up basketball, volleyball courts in varsity's girls ..

2 minutes ago
 Traffic management committees to be constituted fo ..

Traffic management committees to be constituted for smooth flow: Addl IG South P ..

2 minutes ago
 New Shepard Makes Fourth Space Flight With Six Tou ..

New Shepard Makes Fourth Space Flight With Six Tourists On Board - Blue Origin

5 minutes ago
 MEPCO introduces 'MEPCO Light' App to facilitate c ..

MEPCO introduces 'MEPCO Light' App to facilitate consumers in Ramadan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.