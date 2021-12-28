UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments In DG NAB Appointment Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:22 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks comments in DG NAB appointment case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents on a petition challenging the appointment of director general National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Jameel Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents on a petition challenging the appointment of director general National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Jameel Ahmed.

IHC's Justice Baber Sattar heard the case filed by a lawyer against the appointment of DG NAB.

Petitioner's lawyer Barrister Zafarullah adopted the stance that the Supreme Court in its judgment of 2017 had given guidelines for the appointments in NAB. The top court also declared a number of appointments as illegal in the said decision, he said.

The lawyer said that apex court's directives were clear regarding the appointments in NAB. He said that the NAB DG Lahore was appointed against the guidelines of the top court.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing for two weeks.

