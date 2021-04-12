UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments In Lawyer's Bail Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:56 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in bail petition of a lawyer Hammad Saeed Dar in IHC building attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to respondents in bail petition of a lawyer Hammad Saeed Dar in IHC building attack case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case filed by Hammad Dar.

His lawyer Zohaib Hassan appeared before the court and adopted the stance that anti terrorism court (ATC) had dismissed the bail petition of his client. The trail court had ignored several facts, he argued and prayed the bench to turn down the decision of ATC.

The court served notices to respondent and sought their reply till next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, the hearing on pre-arrest bail petition of another lawyer Shaistan Tabasum was adjourned without proceeding till April 19, due to the leave of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

