Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments In NBP President's Appointment Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:12 AM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday served notices to respondents in a petition challenging the appointment of President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Arif Usmani

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on a petition filed by a citizen Javed Iqbal through his lawyer Shahid Kamal Pasha.

At the outset of hearings, the petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the president NBP did not meet the education criteria set for the post in advertisement issued in that regard. He said the appointment of Arif Usmani was a violation of rules and Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)'s laws. He further contended that it was necessary for a candidate of this post to clear test and meet required qualification.

The lawyer said that the Usmani had been managing director of City Bank in Nigeria where he faced the allegation of money laundering.

A banking education related degree was also required for the post but Usmani was holding BSC Physics' degree.

On the query of the bench, the representative of finance ministry informed the court that Arif Usmani was holding a degree of BSC Physics and he also met the experience criteria required for the top slot of NBP.

Arif Usmani's lawyer submitted his power of attorney to the bench and requested it to grant time to file comments on behalf of his client. The court sought replies from respondents till December 14.

The petition had named Establishment Division, Finance Ministry, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and President NBP Arif Usmani as respondents in the case.

