Islamabad High Court seeks comments in petition against termination of Chairman HEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from respondents on a petition regarding the Higher education Commission (HEC) Amendment Ordinance and removal of HEC Chairman Tariq Banori.

The court also stopped the Federal government from appointing the Chairman HEC till next date of hearing.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition regarding the above matter filed through Faisal Saddiqui Advocate.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that only one person named Tariq Banori was being affected with the amendment in ordinance. The period of chairman HEC had also been decreased under new law, he said.

He said that the ordinance was issued on March 26 and on April 5, another notification was issued. He said that Chairman HEC could only be removed under sub section 6 of the Ordinance.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case till June 8.