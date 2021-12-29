UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments In Plea Against Local Body System

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 07:48 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from respondents till January 11, in a petition against new local body system in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from respondents till January 11, in a petition against new local body system in Federal capital.

The bench also served notice to Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) for assistance in the case.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of IHC heard the case filed by Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbasi against new local government ordinance.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that new local body system was contradicting with the Constitution and prayed the court to set it aside.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case.

