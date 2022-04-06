UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments On Acquittal Plea Of Ahsan Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks comments on acquittal plea of Ahsan Iqbal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents on a petition of Pakistan Muslim Nawaz (PML-N)'s Leader Ahsan Iqbal challenging dismissal of his acquittal plea by the accountability court in Naroval Sports City Complex reference

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the case. Ahsan Iqbal appeared before the court along with his lawyer Zulifqar Abbas Naqvi.

The lawyer pleaded that the project was approved by the then cabinet.

He said funds could be issued by the federation for a provincial project under the law.

The chief justice observed that the accountability court itself admits that this matter didn't fall under sec-9 of the Ordinance. The court served notices to NAB and others respondents for April 13, and adjourned the case.

It may be mentioned here that earlier the accountability court had dismissed the acquittal plea of Ahsan Iqbal. The NAB had alleged the ex-minister for misuse of his powers to execute the provincial project.

