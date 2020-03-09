UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments On Afghani's Petition Seeking Pakistani Nationality

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:45 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks comments on Afghani's petition seeking Pakistani nationality

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought comments from interior ministry and other respondents in a case filed by an Afghan national seeking Pakistani citizenship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought comments from interior ministry and other respondents in a case filed by an Afghan national seeking Pakistani citizenship.

Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted the hearing on a petition moved by an Afghan origin residing in Pakistan.

AT the outset of hearing, the petitioner's counsel Umer Gilanni advocate adopted the stance that everyone who born in Pakistan was its citizen in accordance of Citizenship Act 1951.

He contended that the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) had violated the country's law and deprived his client from his basic right after not issuing the computerized national identity card (CNIC).

He said his client had to face issues for not having a valid CNIC.

After this, the bench served notices to principal secretary to the prime minister, NADRA, interior ministry and immigration director general seeking reply within two weeks.

