UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments On Bail Plea Of Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks comments on bail plea of accused

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on bail petition of accuses Saif-ur-Rehman in a case pertaining looting the citizens on the name of investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on bail petition of accuses Saif-ur-Rehman in a case pertaining looting the citizens on the name of investment.

The court also summoned the investigation officer of the case in person on next date of hearing.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the bail petition of the accused.

The petitioner's lawyer Ahsan Bhon informed the court that the trial court had dismissed the bail case of his client.

He prayed the court to turn down the decision of accountability court and grant his client post arrest bail.

The court sought comments from respondents and adjourned hearing till February 23.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau February Islamabad High Court Post From Court

Recent Stories

Largest ever cut diamond at auction sells for 3.2 ..

Largest ever cut diamond at auction sells for 3.2 million

2 minutes ago
 Over 7m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 7m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court stays LG polls in capital til ..

Islamabad High Court stays LG polls in capital till March 3

2 minutes ago
 US stocks fall on latest inflation spike

US stocks fall on latest inflation spike

2 minutes ago
 CGH holds free heart medical camp

CGH holds free heart medical camp

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>