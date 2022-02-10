Islamabad High Court seeks comments on bail plea of accused

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on bail petition of accuses Saif-ur-Rehman in a case pertaining looting the citizens on the name of investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on bail petition of accuses Saif-ur-Rehman in a case pertaining looting the citizens on the name of investment.

The court also summoned the investigation officer of the case in person on next date of hearing.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the bail petition of the accused.

The petitioner's lawyer Ahsan Bhon informed the court that the trial court had dismissed the bail case of his client.

He prayed the court to turn down the decision of accountability court and grant his client post arrest bail.

The court sought comments from respondents and adjourned hearing till February 23.