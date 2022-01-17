UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments Over Appointments In PIA

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks comments over appointments in PIA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from respondents in a case against appointment of alleged irrelevant officers in engineering department of Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from respondents in a case against appointment of alleged irrelevant officers in engineering department of Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

The court conditioned the appointments of deputy chief engineers PIA with the final judgment.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the above mentioned case.

Barrister Umer Ijaz Gilani adopted the stance that there were chances of non engineering staff against 25 posts of deputy chief engineers.

The appointments of the non engineers would be a violation of Pakistan Engineering Council Act and directives of the top court.

The court said that the appointments made during the pendency of the case would be conditioned with the final judgment on the petition.

The court sought comments Civil Aviation Division and adjourned hearing of the case till the month of March.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Engineering Council March Islamabad High Court From Top PIA Court

Recent Stories

Senate body informed ex-Fata quota in medical coll ..

Senate body informed ex-Fata quota in medical colleges approved by authorities

1 minute ago
 Meeting discusses agreement with UK on return of c ..

Meeting discusses agreement with UK on return of convicted persons

1 minute ago
 PMD forecast rain from Tuesday till Thursday

PMD forecast rain from Tuesday till Thursday

1 minute ago
 Japan Considers COVID-19 Quasi-Emergency for Tokyo ..

Japan Considers COVID-19 Quasi-Emergency for Tokyo, 10 Other Prefectures - Repor ..

1 minute ago
 Authorities concerned directed to remain alert dur ..

Authorities concerned directed to remain alert during rain, snowfall

4 minutes ago
 413 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

413 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.