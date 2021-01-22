UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments Regarding Appointment Of DG Shariah Academy In IIU

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:40 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks comments regarding appointment of DG Shariah Academy in IIU

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from respondents in a case challenging the appointment of Director General Shariah Academy in Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from respondents in a case challenging the appointment of Director General Shariah academy in Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzen heard the case filed by a petitioner against the appointment of Professor Dr Abdul Hai as director general of Sharia Academy.

The petitioner alleged that the rector IIUI had appointed him against the law.

He prayed before the court to turn down the appointment and stop Professor Dr Abdul Hai from performing his duties until the decision of the court.

The court sought reply from respondents and adjourned the case till February 16.

Related Topics

Islamabad February Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Recent Clashes in West Darfur City of Al Junaynah ..

2 minutes ago

RPO inaugurates police residential quarters projec ..

2 minutes ago

Sarwar asks political, religious parties to expose ..

2 minutes ago

PEMRA suspends Bol News license for 30 days, impos ..

2 minutes ago

UK Judge Jails 4 Men for Combined 78 Years Over Vi ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to abide by court verdict on Senate poll: Pri ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.