Islamabad High Court seeks comments regarding appointment of DG Shariah Academy in IIU

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from respondents in a case challenging the appointment of Director General Shariah Academy in Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from respondents in a case challenging the appointment of Director General Shariah academy in Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI).

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzen heard the case filed by a petitioner against the appointment of Professor Dr Abdul Hai as director general of Sharia Academy.

The petitioner alleged that the rector IIUI had appointed him against the law.

He prayed before the court to turn down the appointment and stop Professor Dr Abdul Hai from performing his duties until the decision of the court.

The court sought reply from respondents and adjourned the case till February 16.