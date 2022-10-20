UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Comments Regarding Torture During Police Custody

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 07:30 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from respondents on a petition alleging tortures on accused in police stations of federal capital during the custody

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from respondents on a petition alleging tortures on accused in police stations of Federal capital during the custody.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Imaan Zainab Mazari Advocate. The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the torture against the accused in police stations was violation of basic human rights.

The petitioner had also raised the matter of implementation on police order, he said.

The lawyer prayed the court to issue orders for stopping the torture on accused at police stations and seek an affidavit from capital's police regarding it.

The court served notices to respondents and sought comments within two weeks. It may be mentioned here that earlier Chief Justice Athar Minallah had ordered to shift this case to the court of Justice Aamer Farooq.

