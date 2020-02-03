UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Commission Report In CDA Land Affectees Case

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 06:29 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a commission report within four weeks in a case pertaining to affectees of land acquiring by Capital Development Authority (CDA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a commission report within four weeks in a case pertaining to affectees of land acquiring by Capital Development Authority (CDA).

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on petition of CDA affectees. Special Assistant to Prime Minsiter, Ali Nawaz appeared before the court.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that his client didn't know if they would be able to get their land or compensation within their life-span.

He alleged that the CDA had obtained land from his clients forcibly.

The chief justice observed that some people didn't want to leave their villages as they had emotional connection with their old residences.

The court sought commission report within four weeks andadjourned hearing of the case.

