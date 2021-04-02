UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Committee's Report On Social Media Rules

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:41 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks committee's report on social media rules

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the federal government to submit its committee's report on social media rules till May 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the Federal government to submit its committee's report on social media rules till May 10.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed informed the bench that the Prime Minister had set up a committee to view the objections on social media rules. He said that it had also mentioned to consult the concerned stake holders.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, lauded the efforts of attorney general regarding social media rules amendments. He hoped that the committee would prepare its report after viewing the objections of stakeholders.

To a query of the bench, the attorney general said that one lawyer was also part of the committee, adding that his office would also be available for assistance in this regard. He further informed the court that this body would start its working in next week.

The chief justice said that opposition was a big stakeholder and it could file its objections written to the court.

The petitioner's lawyer argued that the government had already delayed the subject, adding that no member of the opposition had been included in the committee.

At this, the chief justice remarked that we couldn't assumes the things itself, let the committee submit its recommendations. The lawyer further requested the court that to instruct the government to also add PFUJ and other stakeholders' representatives in the committee. The chief justice said that surely the committee would view the things in light of suggestions of stakeholders, adding that it could also summon stakeholders for consultation.

The court then adjourned hearing of the case till May 10.

