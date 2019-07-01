UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Complete Detail Of Islamabad Master Plan From CDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:15 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks complete detail of Islamabad Master Plan from CDA

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought complete detail of Islamabad Master Plan and 485 kiosks from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in two days

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought complete detail of Islamabad Master Plan and 485 kiosks from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in two days.

Court has also given three days extension in order of stopping the operation against kiosks.

During the hearing of Kiosks owners' application, the court remarked that CDA shouldn't demolish the kiosks.

Petitioner has viewed that earlier CDA has issued licenses to them and now despite of these licenses, authority was demolishing these kiosks.On this Court sought complete detail of Islamabad Master Plan and 485 kiosks from Capital Development Authority (CDA) in two days. Court has also given three days extension in order of halting the operation against kiosks.

