Islamabad High Court seeks compliance of production order in missing person case

Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:10 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the law enforcement agencies to comply with the production orders pertaining to the missing person Imran Khan within five weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the law enforcement agencies to comply with the production orders pertaining to the missing person Imran Khan within five weeks.

The Registrar of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances appeared before Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case, and submitted the copy of production orders issued by the commission.

To a court's query regarding police investigation, the investigation officer said that they had also reached the same conclusion like the commission. The production orders directed to produce the missing person within six weeks.

The court observed that it was an appropriate order and it would for remaining five weeks for its implementation.

The court then adjourned the case.

