ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought detailed comments from the information ministry and Pakistan Television (PTV) on a petition challenging the appointments of members of PTV's board of directors (BoDs).

The court also clubbed all identical petitions related to the ptv and adjourned the hearing till August 21.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing against the appointment of chairman, managing director (MD) and members of PTV's BoDs.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that Arshad Khan had been appointed PTV MD after he resigned from the post of chairman of state run tv channel. He argued that rules and procedures were not followed in the appointment of Khan and other members of the BoDs.

He further contended that the Supreme Court had already set guidelines for the appointments on the top slots of PTV in a case pertaining to Atta ul Haq Qasmi.

The PTV's lawyer pleaded that the petitioner had the secret documents and summaries pertaining to the appointment.

To this, Justice Kiyani said the government should look into the matter that how the official record was leaked.

The petitioner said the members also did not meet the required qualification for their post pertaining to the age and education.

The court observed that those were controversial facts and there was need of detailed reply from the PTV on it.

The court sought detailed answers from the PTV's BoDs and adjourned the case till next date.

The court also ordered to club the petition pertaining to the termination of PTV employees in matter of on airing controversial map of Kashmir.