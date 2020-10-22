UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Detailed Report From IO Regarding Missing Citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought detailed report from investigation officer over disappearance of a citizen Imran Khan for last five years.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition moved by the victim family seeking recovery of the missing citizen.

At the outset of hearing, chief justice remarked that the law enforcement agencies had expressed ignorance about the citizen while the concerned commission had declared this case of enforced disappearance.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah adopted the stance that recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Forced Disappearances were not final.

SP Investigation informed the court that the meeting of the commission was scheduled in first week of November in which this case would also be discussed.

To this the bench expressed displeasure with police and remarked that it was their responsibility to protect the citizens. A citizen was missing for last five years but the police didn't knew about it, the chief justice observed.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that victim citizen Imran Khan was doing a job abroad, he came Pakistan to attend a marriage when he went missing.

The prosecutor adopted the stance that the visits of Imran Khan had been detected to Afghanistan and banned organizations.

The bench remarked that it was the responsibility of IO who could take the statement from anybody, even the courts couldn't interfere into the work of IO.

The court sought report from investigation officer and adjourned hearing of the case till November 16.

