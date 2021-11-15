UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Seeks Detailed Report From NAB Regarding References Against Ex-sec

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks detailed report from NAB regarding references against ex-sec

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the NAB prosecutor general to view all references against ex-secretary Ismail Qureshi and satisfy the bench as the bureau had sufficient evidence against the accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the NAB prosecutor general to view all references against ex-secretary Ismail Qureshi and satisfy the bench as the bureau had sufficient evidence against the accused.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq issued the written order regarding the case hearing.

It stated that apparently there was no evidence against Ismail Qureshi. It would be wrong to make the petitioners pass through the whole trial. The petitioners had raised the objections in line of basic human rights. The court asked the NAB to submit detailed report till November 30, and adjourned hearing.

Meanwhile, an accountability court served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking comments on acquittal plea of ex-prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in rental power project reference under new ordinance.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the references pertaining to Sumandri and Ratodero against accused Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and ex-secretary Ismail Qureshi.

Ex-secretary Ismail Qureshi and accused Tahir Basharat had challenged the reference under fresh amendments in NAB law. They adopted the stance that now the above cases didn't fall under jurisdiction of accountability court.

The court sought the comments from NAB and adjourned hearing till December 7.

