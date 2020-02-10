(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought detailed report from missing person's commissions in missing citizen Imran Khan Case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought detailed report from missing person's commissions in missing citizen Imran Khan Case.IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the missing citizen Imran Khan case upon plea of mother of Imran Khan, Nasreen Begum for hearing on Monday.

Khalid Abbas Bhatti, registrar missing person commission Khalid Naseem and Counsel of petitioner Rana Abdul Qayyum appeared before the court from defense ministry.Counsel of Defense Ministry said that Imran Khan has not come under the custody of any institution and report of it has also been submitted in the court.Court has adjourned the hearing till one month.