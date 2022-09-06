Islamabad High Court seeks details of pending cases from ANF

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday expressed concern over slow prosecution of ANF and sought details of its pending cases on next date

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday expressed concern over slow prosecution of ANF and sought details of its pending cases on next date.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the post arrest bail of an accused. Director Legal Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) appeared before the court.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that 19 hearings had been completed but the two prosecution witnesses were not appearing before the trial court.

The chief justice expressed displeasure with the ANF and inquired about the appearances of prosecution witnesses.

The ANF official said that the next hearing of the case was on September 14, adding that the witness would appear on coming date.

The court instructed the ANF to prepare a schedule of cases and also present their complete details on next hearing on September 15.