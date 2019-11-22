UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks Details Of Sick Prisoners In Country's Jails

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 07:26 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks details of sick prisoners in country's jails

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Ministry of Human Right to produce the details of ill and sick prisoners in jails of all provinces of the country till next date of hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Ministry of Human Right to produce the details of ill and sick prisoners in jails of all provinces of the country till next date of hearing.

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah also reserved its judgment on a petition seeking health facilities to a prisoner of Adiyala jail who had been awarded death sentence.

During the outset of hearing, the bench asked the Human Right Ministry to collect data from jails of four provinces, containing the sick prisoners and produce it to the court.

The IHC Chief Justice remarked that the court would pass a comprehensive judgment regarding the provision of health facilities to the prisoners.

It may be mentioned that a prisoner of death sentence in Adayala jail had written a letter the the chief justice IHC in which he stated that he had been suffering from eye sight problem and prayed the court to issue order for provision of facility for treatment. . The court reserved its judgment on the application.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Prisoner Jail May Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ..

16 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

22 minutes ago

Trials for PR football team to be held on Saturday ..

2 minutes ago

NHA, NAB arrange seminar on ' corruption curbs eco ..

2 minutes ago

Ronaldo left to 'cool off' as injury-hit Juve take ..

2 minutes ago

Shiffrin can shine again through the Arctic darkne ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.