(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from establishment division on a petition challenging the promotions of government officers under new rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply from establishment division on a petition challenging the promotions of government officers under new rules.

The court sought assistance from Federal government on several legal points pertaining to the matter.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz conducted hearing on a petition filed by a senior bureaucrat Sikadar Hayat Mekon and others challenging the recommendations of central selection board for promotions of bureaucrats under new rules.

During the course of proceeding, the court asked that under which law the central selection board had been given discretionary powers for 30 numbers.

Whether the discretionary power met the standard of justice and fairness, the bench questioned.

The court asked that if the discretionary numbers could be given to someone on basis of board members' likes and dislikes.

The petitioner's counsel Abdul Raheem Bhati Advocate claimed that civil servant rules 2019 were contradicting with the orders of top court. The officers ranging BPS-18 to BPS-21 were being affected with these new rules.

The court sought joint written arguments from lawyers' of petitioners while seeking legal assistance from government on several points till May 7.