Islamabad High Court Seeks FBR's Reply Over Imposing Sales Tax At Lawyers' Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 07:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for submission of reply in a petition challenging sales tax imposed on lawyers by FBR.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah also rejected the stay order plea by the petitioner against the FBR orders.

The Chief Justice sought reply from FBR before the next hearing in the petition filed by advocate Afnan Karim Kundi.

Athar Minallah remarked that Court to decide either such tax was being imposed over lawyers or it was an indirect tax over complainants.

He remarked that how could be provision of speedy justice possible with such burden at complainants.

Additional Attorney General maintained that such tax can be refunded over the conclusion of the case.

The court has to see if there is any obstacle to the delivery of justice with such tax or not, the court observed.

Athar Minallah remarked that the delivery of justice was already not happening as it should be.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till September 10.

