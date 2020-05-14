UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Seeks Federation's Comments Regarding Criminal Justice System

Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:23 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks federation's comments regarding criminal justice system

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought comments from the Federation regarding the criminal justice system while hearing a petition seeking implementation of the Police Order, 2002

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought comments from the Federation regarding the criminal justice system while hearing a petition seeking implementation of the Police Order, 2002.

The single member bench of IHC Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah also directed the amici curiae to submit their recommendations.

During the course of proceedings, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Islamabad, in his report, stated that an investigation officer was given only Rs 350 to probe a case.

On this, the chief justice remarked that it was a failure that the system itself encouraged the police officers to do corruption. "Our priorities are wrong, the VIPs (very important persons) are using the police department for their personal interests." He observed that the Police Order had been imposed in the Federal Capital but what was happening in Islamabad was illegal.

The AIG requested the court to grant two weeks time submit the Federation's reply in the case. The court, however, directed him to submit the reply within a week.

The chief justice observed that Islamabad had neither its own jail nor a prosecution system. He asked the AAG whether he had visited the 'bakhshi khana' having inhuman conditions.

The court also appointed the IHC Journalists Association as amicus curiae and sought their comments till next date. The court had already appointed Shoaib Suddle, Superintendent, Central Prison, Rawalpindi Kamal-ud-Din Tipu, Director General National Police Bureau, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Abid Saqi, Vice Chairman Islamabad Bar Council, presidents of Islamabad High Court Bar Association and Islamabad District Bar Association to assist it as amicus.

