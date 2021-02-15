The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed federation and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit progress report every month pertaining to establishment of Judicial Complex in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed federation and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit progress report every month pertaining to establishment of Judicial Complex in Islamabad.

A larger bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case regarding illegal set up of lawyers' chambers at land of Football Ground sector F-8.

On the query of chief justice, the CDA's lawyer said that civic body was authorized only to prepare the project plan.

He, however, said that when the concern ministry would process the land for lawyers then the CDA could give approval for this.

The deputy attorney general requested the court to grant time to take instructions from the federation in this regard.

The chief justice observed that progress should be made in the matter before March 23.

The court sought report from the federation and adjourned hearing of the case.