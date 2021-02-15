UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Seeks Federation's Progress Report On Judicial Complex

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 08:04 PM

Islamabad High Court seeks federation's progress report on Judicial Complex

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed federation and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit progress report every month pertaining to establishment of Judicial Complex in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed federation and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit progress report every month pertaining to establishment of Judicial Complex in Islamabad.

A larger bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case regarding illegal set up of lawyers' chambers at land of Football Ground sector F-8.

On the query of chief justice, the CDA's lawyer said that civic body was authorized only to prepare the project plan.

He, however, said that when the concern ministry would process the land for lawyers then the CDA could give approval for this.

The deputy attorney general requested the court to grant time to take instructions from the federation in this regard.

The chief justice observed that progress should be made in the matter before March 23.

The court sought report from the federation and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Football Chief Justice Islamabad Lawyers Progress March Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

Abbottabad police arrests 90 drug smugglers and se ..

2 minutes ago

DR Congo starts Ebola vaccination after new outbre ..

2 minutes ago

Serving needy people; real foundation of humanity: ..

2 minutes ago

Hearing on Review of Gazprom's Gas Price for Turke ..

2 minutes ago

MoHAP provides at-home COVID-19 vaccination servic ..

36 minutes ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 to begin on Sunday

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.